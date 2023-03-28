Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 5,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

