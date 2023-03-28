Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

