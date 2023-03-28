Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 33,048 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 2,203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 70,980 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

