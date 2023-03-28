Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

