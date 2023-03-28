Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

