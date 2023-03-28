VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

