VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

