Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. 374,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,324. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.