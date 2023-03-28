Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

