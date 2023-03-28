Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9,710.1% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

