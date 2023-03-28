Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

