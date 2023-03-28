Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,248. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

