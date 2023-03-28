Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

