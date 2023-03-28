Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $183.43. 228,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

