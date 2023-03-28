Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sequent Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

