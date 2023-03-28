Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.45. 1,506,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.