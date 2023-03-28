Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.