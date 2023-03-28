Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. 628,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

