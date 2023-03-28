Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.52 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.94.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

