Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $50.14 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $50.14 million and $904,845.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017464 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,431,027,712 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

