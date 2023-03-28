VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 57,957 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEON by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $2,016,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

