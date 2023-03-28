VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 57,957 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.25.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
