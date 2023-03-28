Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $44.63 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and $922,383.62 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,183.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00325732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00566152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00443602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,334,525 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,334,500 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

