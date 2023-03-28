Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.84. 331,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,909. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

