VIBE 1-Day Volume Reaches $521.38 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. VIBE has a total market cap of $557,537.40 and approximately $521.38 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

