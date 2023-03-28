VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Presima Securities ULC’s 8th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 5.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,985. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

