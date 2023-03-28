VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 188.5% in March

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

