VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 188.5% in March

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
QQQN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $30.11.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
