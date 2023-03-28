Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $12.31. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 18,037,024 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

