Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 387,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.11.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
