W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 56,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,227. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

