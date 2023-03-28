W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 1,248,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

