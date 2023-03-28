Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.