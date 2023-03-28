Waves (WAVES) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Waves has a total market cap of $223.96 million and approximately $48.41 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00007478 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 111,009,550 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech.

Get Waves alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.