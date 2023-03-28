Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Insider Activity at Waypoint REIT

In related news, insider Susan MacDonald purchased 28,000 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$74,900.00 ($49,933.33). In other Waypoint REIT news, insider Susan MacDonald acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$74,900.00 ($49,933.33). Also, insider Hadyn Stephens sold 50,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.66), for a total value of A$126,656.18 ($84,437.45). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

