WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.94 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and $1.46 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

