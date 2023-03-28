WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

