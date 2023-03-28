Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

