Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX):

3/24/2023 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Protagonist Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 588,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,826. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.