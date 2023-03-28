Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 603,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,073. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

