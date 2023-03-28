Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 17th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders purchased 18,460 shares of company stock worth $186,555 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

