WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRS opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

