Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 3.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

