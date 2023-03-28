XDC Network (XDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $557.65 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $557.65 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,878,651 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

