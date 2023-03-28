XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.