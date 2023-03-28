Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.93. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 514.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $717,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

