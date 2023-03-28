Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
