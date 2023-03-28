ZClassic 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.50 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $573,686.93 and $36.50 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00134218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

