Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $179,745.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 295,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

