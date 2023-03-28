Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 117,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,826. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.