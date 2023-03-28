Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of CALF traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,928 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

