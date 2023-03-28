Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.92. 17,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,895. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

